NCHMCT: The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the NCHMCT JEE 2022 seat allocation result for the final round on the official website. On the NCHM JEE counselling official website, nchmcounselling.nic.in, candidates who participated in the NCHMCT counselling can view their results. By inputting their roll number, password, and security pin, candidates can view their NCHMCT results.

NCHMCT counselling 2022 seat allotment- Here is how to check

Candidates can check the final round seat allotment result of NCHMCT JEE 2022 counselling using the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website -nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, find and click on the “Final round seat allotment result” link under the student activity section.

Step 3: Login into the system, using your NCHM roll number and password.

Step 4: Then, click on the login button to view the NCHMCT seat allotment result.

Step 5: Finally, download the seat allotment letter and take a printout of it for your future reference.

The NCHM JEE seat allotment 2022 has been finalized on the basis of merit and locked choices. On July 9, 2022, following the release of the NCHMCT JEE 2022 results, a full process and timeline for seat distribution was made available online. On August 10, the procedure for the last round of NCHMCT counselling began. The final round of NCHMCT JEE 2022 counseling's registration and choice-filling deadline was August 12, 2022.