NewsIndia
NCHMCT 2022

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: Final seat allotment result DECLARED at nchmcounselling.nic.in- direct link to check list here

NCHMCT Counselling, final seat allotment results are out, scroll down for the direct link to check the seat allotment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 07:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Counselling: Final seat allotment result DECLARED at nchmcounselling.nic.in- direct link to check list here

NCHMCT: The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the NCHMCT JEE 2022 seat allocation result for the final round on the official website. On the NCHM JEE counselling official website, nchmcounselling.nic.in, candidates who participated in the NCHMCT counselling can view their results. By inputting their roll number, password, and security pin, candidates can view their NCHMCT results.

Check live and latest updates on NEET UG 2022

NCHMCT counselling 2022 seat allotment- Here is how to check

Candidates can check the final round seat allotment result of NCHMCT JEE 2022 counselling using the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website -nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, find and click on the “Final round seat allotment result” link under the student activity section.

Step 3: Login into the system, using your NCHM roll number and password.

Step 4: Then, click on the login button to view the NCHMCT seat allotment result.

Step 5: Finally, download the seat allotment letter and take a printout of it for your future reference.

Direct link for the seat allotment

The NCHM JEE seat allotment 2022 has been finalized on the basis of merit and locked choices. On July 9, 2022, following the release of the NCHMCT JEE 2022 results, a full process and timeline for seat distribution was made available online. On August 10, the procedure for the last round of NCHMCT counselling began. The final round of NCHMCT JEE 2022 counseling's registration and choice-filling deadline was August 12, 2022.

Live Tv

NCHMCT 2022NCHMCTNCHMCT JEENCHMCT ResultsNCHMCT CounsellingNCHMCT Counselling results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022