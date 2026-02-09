NCP Chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problems

Senior NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar was transferred from Baramati to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after his condition worsened, his office stated.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar brought to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune from Baramati after his health deteriorated.



His office says that he has some complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing. pic.twitter.com/SPBTGivnBo February 9, 2026



Doctors recommended the move due to a cough and breathing difficulties. He remains under close medical observation.

Ruby Hall Clinic's Chief Cardiologist and Managing Trustee, Dr. Parvez Grant, confirmed the update. He said a medical team would examine Sharad Pawar upon arrival and decide on the next steps based on their assessment. Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was diagnosed in the late 1990s and underwent multiple surgeries in India and the US.







