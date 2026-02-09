Advertisement
NewsIndiaNCP Chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problems
(NCP) CHIEF SHARAD PAWAR

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problems

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problems(File Photo ANI)

Senior NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar was transferred from Baramati to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after his condition worsened, his office stated.


Doctors recommended the move due to a cough and breathing difficulties. He remains under close medical observation.

Ruby Hall Clinic's Chief Cardiologist and Managing Trustee, Dr. Parvez Grant, confirmed the update. He said a medical team would examine Sharad Pawar upon arrival and decide on the next steps based on their assessment. Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was diagnosed in the late 1990s and underwent multiple surgeries in India and the US.
 

 



 

