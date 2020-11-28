हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke dies during treatment for COVID-19 complications in Pune

Bharat Bhalke, three time MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader, died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications. 

NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke dies during treatment for COVID-19 complications in Pune

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Bharat Bhalke died on Saturday in Pune while undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications. Bhalke was a three-term MLA from Pandharpur- Mangalvedha constituency in Solapur district. 

A doctor who treated Bharat Bhalke told PTI that the NCP leader had tested COVID- 19 positive on October 30 and had been discharged after recovery.

On November 9, Bharat Bhalke was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome, the doctor said. Bhalke's condition deteriorated recently and he was on ventilator support.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Bhalke in the hospital to inquire about his health on Friday evening.

A former wrestler, Bhalke had defeated five-time MLA Sudhakar Paricharak in 2014 Assembly polls. Incidentally, Paricharak died due to post-COVID complications three months ago. 

The NCP leader won the 2009 Assembly election as a candidate from the Left front he had defeated former minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil. He won again in 2014 on a Congress ticket.

He had resigned from the House in 2018 over the demand of reservation for Maratha community.

Bhalke won a third time while contesting as a candidate of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. 

