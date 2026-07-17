/NCP, NCP-SP merger soon? BJP rolls out plan to balance power sharing in Maharashtra, Central government: Report

The Maharashtra politics is likely to take a new turn soon. Amid the buzz that the two factions of the NCP will reunite once again, a report has claimed that the BJP might roll out offers to accommodate both factions after reunification. Rather than absorbing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions into its own ranks, the BJP is pushing for a reunion of the two warring sides to form a cohesive NDA alliance partner, with the Ajit Pawar faction gaining big shares in the Maharashtra government while the Sharad Pawar faction gaining significance at the Central government.
According to an Indian Express report, the BJP’s central leadership has proposed a deal that would offer two Union Cabinet berths to the reunited NCP. By keeping the NCP as an independent entity within the NDA, the BJP aims to leverage the party’s historical strength among non-Brahmin and Maratha voter bases in Maharashtra. The existence of the NCP will help the NDA consolidate the non-Brahmin and Maratha votes in Maharashtra.
While preliminary talks are underway, a final agreement remains elusive, largely due to intense internal competition. Much of the friction centers on the ambitions of the Sunetra Pawar camp, said the Express report.
The report suggests that Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar is advocating for his mother, Sunetra, to take over the national presidency of the reunited party and secure the Maharashtra Finance portfolio—a position that has been vacant since the passing of the previous NCP stalwart and his father Ajit Pawar.
However, this move is facing stiff resistance from senior party figures. Veterans like state president Sunil Tatkare, working president Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal are reportedly pushing for a more equitable and inclusive power-sharing arrangement.
The urgency behind the BJP's mediation is rooted in the arithmetic of the Lok Sabha. To pass Constitutional Amendments, the government requires a two-thirds majority. Despite securing the support of 37 MPs who have defected from various opposition parties since April, marking the most significant floor-crossing since the 1985 anti-defection law, the government is still looking to bolster its numbers.
Currently, with the Lok Sabha strength at 540, the two-thirds threshold sits at 360 votes. The NDA, having grown to 319 MPs following recent splits in other regional parties, is still short of its goal. If the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction aligns with the NDA, the tally would rise to 327. While this remains 33 votes shy of the two-thirds target, the BJP is betting that a unified NCP, combined with strategic support from smaller parties and managed abstentions, could finally clear the path for its ambitious legislative agenda.
The BJP is also looking to onboard the DMK, a party with 22 Lok Sabha MPs. The DMK’s rift with Congress has further fuelled the speculation that Stalin’s party might offer conditional support to the NDA.
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