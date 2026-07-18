/NCP reunion before NDA entry? BJP’s Maharashtra master plan revealed

New Delhi: A possible reunion of Maharashtra’s two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions could be the first step towards any future alignment with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
According to senior party leaders, the BJP’s position is that the NCP would need to come together as one political entity before any official step towards joining the NDA fold. Sources said there is limited interest in bringing individual leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led faction into the alliance without a broader organisational settlement.
The development comes after a series of meetings in Maharashtra involving leaders from both NCP camps and members of the ruling alliance, intensifying political activity in the state. While these meetings have added to speculation about a possible reconciliation, leaders from both sides have denied that any political deal has been finalised.
The NCP split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar, along with several senior leaders, joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. The Election Commission later recognised the Pawar faction as the official NCP and give it the party name and election symbol.
Sharad Pawar’s faction now operates as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP(SP). The two groups have been working separately in the state and at the national level, but talks of a possible reunion have gained momentum in recent weeks.
According to BJP sources, the party’s preference is for a merger between the two groups before any talks on a larger NDA alliance. The move would also provide a clearer political structure ahead of future electoral battles in the state.
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is part of the Maharashtra government along with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has also expressed its expectations from the Centre.
On Friday (July 17), NCP leaders said party workers wanted Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar to be considered for a place in the Union Council of Ministers during a future cabinet expansion.
NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said the demand was natural for a party that is part of the NDA.
"The NCP, as an NDA constituent, expects representation in the Union cabinet whenever an expansion takes place," Patil said.
He added that the final decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would also depend on the views of Parth Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, the deputy chief minister and president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP unit in Maharashtra.
Reports of internal differences within the ruling NCP have surfaced in recent days, though senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have rejected such claims.
The developments come at a time when the NDA government is preparing to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the Monsoon session of Parliament. The proposed legislation seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 and begin a delimitation exercise.
At present, the NCP(SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha member. Its position could matter during the upcoming parliamentary session.
NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule, who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha, recently said that if the increase in seats followed a uniform 50 per cent formula across states, "there would be little reason to oppose it". However, she added that the party would take a decision after discussions within the INDIA bloc.
She has also dismissed reports suggesting that she could join the NDA. "The media has been predicting my swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years," she said.
The political buzz increased after a late-night meeting at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence on Wednesday involving leaders from both NCP factions.
Sources said the meeting dealt with specific issues and was not related to any political alliance. NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil confirmed that he met Fadnavis regarding an administrative matter related to his Sangli constituency.
"There was no political discussion," Patil said, adding that talks about merging with the Ajit Pawar faction had ended after his death in an air crash earlier this year.
Patil also met Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the disqualification of Urun-Islampur Municipal Council President Anandrao Malgunde and councillor Sunil Malgunde in an alleged encroachment case.
Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with his MLAs at Shinde’s office last week. Sule described the choice of venue as a "pure coincidence".
The future of the two NCP factions will depend on how political talks progress in Maharashtra, with the BJP watching whether a merger becomes possible before any larger alliance is formed.
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