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NCP reunion before NDA entry? BJP’s Maharashtra master plan revealed

Talks of a reunion have gained momentum in Maharashtra after meetings between leaders of both NCP factions and senior leaders from the ruling alliance. The BJP, however, wants the two NCP groups to come together before any alliance.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
NCP reunion before NDA entry? BJP’s Maharashtra master plan revealed

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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