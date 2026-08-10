/NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs meet PM Modi; Dismiss NDA entry and delimitation speculation

Amid speculation that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar) could join the NDA, a delegation of the party’s MPs led by Baramati MP Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting lasted around 20 minutes, after which Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe clarified that the discussion was focused on Maharashtra’s public and developmental issues, and not on any political realignment or upcoming legislation.
“During the meeting, the delegation submitted several requests related to Maharashtra’s policy issues, infrastructure projects, and cultural recognition. At the outset of the meeting, PM Modi enquired about the health of veteran leader Sharad Pawar. Commending Pawar’s work ethic and political journey, the Prime Minister noted that his energy and dedication remain an inspiration for everyone in public life,” Dr Kolhe said.
The NCP(SP) MPs raised several demands concerning Maharashtra. Among them was a request to confer the Bharat Ratna on social reformers and cultural figures from the state — Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj.
Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane highlighted the drought situation in the district and urged the government to release water from the Ujani Dam to the Manjara Dam.
The MPs also sought an increase in the constituency quota under the PM CARES Fund so that more financial assistance could be provided for critical medical treatment.
Suresh (Balya Mama) Mhatre and Dr Amol Kolhe urged the Centre to expedite its decision on naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after late leader D.B. Patil, following a proposal from the Maharashtra government.
The delegation also raised the need to speed up several major infrastructure projects, including the Nashik-Pune high-speed railway line, Pune-Nashik Metro, PM Gati Shakti projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, expansion of the JNPT port and the Kalyan-Murbad railway line, Dr Kolhe said.
MP Nilesh Lanke raised concerns over the need to expand cancer treatment facilities. The MPs also discussed pollution in the Chandrabhaga River and issues related to onion prices affecting farmers.
After the meeting, Supriya Sule told reporters that no political issues were discussed with the Prime Minister.
She said that with Parliament proceedings facing disruptions, it was important for MPs to directly bring urgent public and constituency-related concerns to the Prime Minister’s attention. Dr Kolhe said that setting aside political differences and engaging in constructive dialogue was necessary for Maharashtra’s progress.
Dr Kolhe also raised concerns about severe traffic congestion and poor, pothole-ridden roads in Maharashtra’s Chakan Industrial Zone. He said that despite a Rs 59 crore road repair tender being sanctioned, infrastructure problems continue, and 19 fatal accidents have taken place in the area.
On speculation that the party could join the NDA or support a possible Delimitation Bill, Dr Kolhe maintained that the meeting had nothing to do with politics.
“The delegation presented PM Modi with a traditional Mahatma Phule pagadi, a uparna (shawl), and a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holding a scepter (Rajdand). These symbols represent the progressive ideology of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar,” he said.
He added, “If anyone has doubts, they should look at the video of our meeting. No political topics or discussions regarding joining the NDA took place.”
Dr Kolhe also dismissed speculation linking the meeting to the Delimitation Bill, saying that since no such Bill has been introduced in Parliament, drawing conclusions about it at this stage would be premature.
According to the MP, PM Modi listened to the delegation’s concerns and assured them that the issues would be examined.
NCP(SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane said he submitted a detailed list of developmental demands covering agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and employment, seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention.
Sonawane sought the immediate release of pending claims for 2025-26 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), along with the reintroduction of the add-on insurance cover from the 2026-27 season.
He also called for seasonal and mobile schools for children of sugarcane workers and dedicated local employment arrangements for their welfare. Other demands included greater employment opportunities through support for agro-based industries, food processing, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and skill development programmes.
The delegation also sought faster construction of the Dharashiv-Beed-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway route and special central funding for major national highway projects in the region.
Sonawane further urged the Prime Minister to approve a medical college and super-speciality health centre in Beed, along with a 50-bed Critical Care Block in Ambajogai.
He also sought expansion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cold storage facilities, warehousing and agricultural processing hubs. Infrastructure and amenities at important religious and heritage tourism destinations in Beed through Union government schemes were also among his demands.
Sonawane also sought to put an end to speculation that the NCP(SP) could join the ruling Mahayuti coalition or the NDA. He made it clear that the party remained firmly in the Opposition.
“We are not just 100 per cent, but 1,000 per cent committed to remaining in the Opposition,” he said.
Responding to speculation triggered by reported meetings with ruling coalition leaders during flights and travel, Sonawane said such encounters should not be viewed as political signals.
“It is completely natural to bump into leaders casually while travelling. Historically, Opposition leaders have met with ruling representatives in the interest of the public. Drawing political conclusions from such routine encounters is unjustified,” he said.
He reiterated that he and his fellow MPs would continue to work from the Opposition benches, raising public concerns and protecting the interests of their communities.
Meanwhile, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that all eight of the party’s MPs would vote against the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha.
(with IANS inputs)
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