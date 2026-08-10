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NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs meet PM Modi; Dismiss NDA entry and delimitation speculation

On speculation that the party could join the NDA or support a possible Delimitation Bill, Dr Kolhe maintained that the meeting had nothing to do with politics.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs meet PM Modi; Dismiss NDA entry and delimitation speculation
Image Credit: IANS

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NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs meet PM Modi; Dismiss NDA entry and delimitation speculation
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