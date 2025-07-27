NCP-SP leader Rohini Khadse’s Husband Held In Pune Rave Raid, Eknath Khadse Reacts

New Delhi: Pune Police detained seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, husband of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohini Khadse, following a late-night raid at a suspected rave party in the Kharadi locality of the city.

As per reports, the Crime Branch conducted the raid in the early hours of Sunday after receiving a tip-off, targeting a studio apartment in the upscale neighborhood. During the operation, police seized narcotics, liquor, and hookah paraphernalia.

“A total of seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were found at the party with narcotic substances, liquor, and hookah. They have been detained,” said Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), according to media reports.

Khewalkar, who is married to Rohini Khadse, state president of the NCP (SP) women’s wing, was among those held in connection with the incident. Rohini Khadse, when approached for comment, declined to speak on the matter, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse responded to his son-in-law’s detention by raising questions about the motives behind the police action.

“It should be probed if there was a political motive behind the police action,” Khadse said, according to reports.

All seven detainees, including Khewalkar, were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination, confirmed Pune Crime Branch officer Amol Pingale.

“After the medical test, the seven people are likely to be arrested. He, among others, is likely to be produced in court in the afternoon,” a police officer familiar with the investigation stated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare also commented on the development, suggesting the raid may have political undertones.

“The raid is a message for those speaking against the government,” Andhare said.