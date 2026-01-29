The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) plans to induct Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and current Rajya Sabha MP, into the Maharashtra state ministry, following his fatal plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

Senior NCP figure and Maharashtra FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal told PTI on Thursday that public sentiment strongly favors inducting Sunetra Pawar into the state ministry.

Speculation swirls over NCP's path, whether a reunion with NCP (SP), Sharad Pawar's faction, or stay in Mahayuti? India Today reports senior leaders like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Sunil Tatkare met Sunetra for leadership talks.

The report further mentioned that Sunetra Pawar is set to contest the Baramati seat vacated by her late husband, Ajit Pawar, if elections are called, signaling her electoral debut.

Sources indicate NCP leaders are pushing to appoint her as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, replacing Ajit Pawar's position in the Mahayuti government.

According to the same report, NCP working president Praful Patel is set to spearhead the party's leadership during this critical transitional period, hinting at a possible merger with NCP (SP) likely to be taken up at a later stage.

Ajit Pawar, sources said, had been in talks with NCP (SP) regarding a merger since the municipal corporation elections.

Ajit Pawar's NCP faction is in alliance with the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, partnering with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.























