/NCPCR summons Meta India heads over alleged CSEAM advertisements on Instagram

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the Managing Director and Head of Meta India to appear before the Commission on September 9 in connection with an inquiry into alleged advertisements linked to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).
The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published by BBC Eye and issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc. on July 3, seeking an explanation over the allegations.
Meta submitted its response a week after receiving the notice. After examining the response, the NCPCR decided to initiate an inquiry to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter.
As part of the ongoing proceedings, the Commission has now directed Meta India's MD and Head to appear before it on September 9 and provide further information.
The inquiry will focus on establishing the facts behind the allegations and examining Meta's response to the Commission.
The development comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also directed the Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into allegations that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India.
The NHRC also asked the police to examine whether the technology company and other concerned entities had complied with mandatory reporting requirements under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The NHRC had taken cognisance of media reports by the BBC World Service alleging that advertisements on Instagram used particular expressions and redirected users to channels where such material was allegedly being offered for sale.
In a letter dated July 8, the NHRC directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter. The proceedings were initiated after a complaint/intimation dated July 6 was placed before the Commission.
The NHRC wrote another letter to the Delhi Police on July 29, seeking submission of the requisite report.
(with ANI inputs)
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