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NCPCR summons Meta India heads over alleged CSEAM advertisements on Instagram

The inquiry will focus on establishing the facts behind the allegations and examining Meta's response to the Commission.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
NCPCR summons Meta India heads over alleged CSEAM advertisements on Instagram
Image Credit: IANS

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