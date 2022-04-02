NCP's Supriya Sule introduces bill to legalise same-sex marriage - Key points

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday introduced a Private Member’s Bill aiming to legalize same-sex marriage in India. The NCP leader demanded equal marriage rights for LGBTQIA+ individuals via this bill.

Seeking an amendment to the Special Marriage Act, the Bill says that "this Act may be called the Special Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2022 and it shall come into force at once.

Introduced The Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill (2022) in the Parliament aims to provide Equal Marriage rights to #LGBTQIA+ individuals. pic.twitter.com/B7ww9XJ6sL — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 1, 2022

Here are some key points about the ‘The Special Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2022’

The introduced bill proposed to amend the Special Marriage Act, 1954, to solemnise such marriages and fix the age of marriage at 21 years in case both parties were men and 18 years in case both were women.

It also proposed to replace the words husband and wife with spouse by amending the various sections of the Act.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down archaic, draconian legislation of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 namely section 377 effectively decriminalised homosexuality.

"Justice DY Chandrachud in Justice KS Pattaswamy (Retd) vs Union of India observed that `family, marriage, procreation and sexual orientation are all integral to the dignity of the individual, said Sule.

While the determination of one`s sexual orientation has been realised, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP said LGBTQIA individuals are still unable to marry and create their own families.

“LGBTQIA couples have no access to rights that heterosexual couples are entitled to upon marriage, such as succession, maintenance and pensions, etc,” Sule added while introducing the bill

The bill will ensure that article 14 and article 21 of the Constitution are upheld, and ensure that LGBTQIA couples are provided with the rights they are entitled to.

Earlier, the Centre had earlier told Delhi High Court that the acceptance of the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws.

