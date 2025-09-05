The National Capital Region is placed on high alert with heavy rain pummeling the region once again, resulting in intense waterlogging and traffic snarls. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has given a three-hour rainfall and thundershower warning for Gurugram and other areas of Haryana such as Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Panipat.

#WATCH | Haryana: Streets in parts of Gurugram continue to remain waterlogged following incessant rainfall. Visuals from Sector 107.



A Police personnel says, "..There is 1-1.5 ft of water on the streets here. This is due to the drain at the back...There is no waterlogging… pic.twitter.com/WaSJ3b4AOg September 4, 2025

Commuters Face Severe Disruption

The relentless monsoon rains have come to a halt daily life in Gurugram, whose roads have been converted into rivers of water. The inundation has led numerous companies to declare work-from-home advisories, with schools also going online with their classes to keep students safe.

In neighboring Delhi too, commuters are set for a tough time. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a mostly cloudy sky with moderate rain for the day. Though the water level of the Yamuna River has receded slightly from its peak, it continues to be well above the danger mark at 207.31 meters, threatening to cause damage continuously.

Rescue Operations And Traffic Diversions

With many low-lying areas in Delhi, such as Civil Lines, still under water, authorities continue to evacuate the population into relief camps. The Delhi Traffic Police have shut down major roads, such as the Old Yamuna Iron Bridge (Lohe Ka Pul), and laid down diversion routes to regulate the traffic. Authorities continue to alert residents of the ongoing threat of the floodwaters.

