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NewsIndiaDelhi-NCR weather update: Noida flooded after heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi and Gurgaon
DELHI NCR WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi-NCR weather update: Noida flooded after heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi and Gurgaon

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lash Noida, causing major waterlogging and traffic chaos. IMD issues a 48-hour Yellow Alert for Delhi and Gurgaon. IndiGo released a travel advisory for IGI Airport passengers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi-NCR weather update: Noida flooded after heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi and GurgaonA worker covers his loaded vehicle with a Tarpaulin as rain lashes parts of New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Heavy rains and thunderstorms came to the National Capital Region (NCR) on April 7, 2026, due to a sudden change in the weather pattern. Although the rain was a welcome relief from the rising temperatures in April, it resulted in massive water logging across various areas, causing excessive traffic jams, especially in Noida and surrounding areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed a yellow alert on Delhi and Gurugram (Gurgaon) for another 48 hours, warning of more light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty wind speeds of 30 to 50 kilometers per hour.

In Noida, many of the communities were extremely affected by the massive rainstorm that occurred in the afternoon. Multiple sectors have had very large amounts of water accumulation, such as low-lying roads or key intersections under water. Commuters experienced an unusually high volume of slow-moving traffic and long delays.

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Major areas affected by waterlogging include but are not limited to near sector 18, along the DND flyover, and on major arterial roads in sectors 62 and 63.

Social media was filled with videos of flooded streets and many posts showing vehicles breaking down due to the amount of rain that they received unexpectedly.

IndiGo has issued an urgent travel advisory regarding the inclement weather currently affecting air travel in the Delhi area at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

IndiGo Airlines issues travel warning for Delhi Airport

Poor weather has begun causing disruption in air travel to/from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as of Tuesday due to rain. IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory to alert customers of possible flight delays and schedule changes experienced by customers traveling through IGI Airport.

According to their official communications, “Recent inclement weather in the vicinity of IGI Airport has had an impact on our ability to operate flights at IGI Airport. As we continue to monitor the weather situation this afternoon, we will do our best to ensure that our customers arrive at their destination safely and without unexpected delays."

Customers are strongly encouraged to check their live flight status via the carrier’s website or mobile app prior to departing for IGI Airport for their scheduled flight.

Weather forecast from IMD – Rain is expected to continue

Weather officials have determined that the recent rolling rain over the Delhi area is the result of an active “Western Disturbance” that is affecting a portion of Northwest India. Noida had the most heavy rainfall of the three districts; however, there remains an opportunity for this system to continue over Delhi and Gurugram until April 8, 2023.

Key forecast details include:

Temperature drop: Maximum daily temperature range is expected to range from 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, well below the current normal temperatures for this time of year.

Gusty winds: Winds (gusting up to 40 km/h) are predicted to continue on Wednesday morning (a.m.) and Wednesday morning (p.m.).

Updated on AQI: The rain has improved Air Quality Index (AQI) ratings; currently rated as "moderate."

ALSO READ | Delhi government clears regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies: CM Rekha Gupta

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