NCW takes cognisance of Pune rape and murder incident, raises concern over women safety

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the horrific rape and murder of a minor girl in Pune. In a strongly worded post on X, the NCW expressed profound pain and outrage over the incident, stating that the heinous crime highlights serious concerns regarding the safety of young girls in the country.

“While strongly condemning this grave inhuman act, the Commission has stated that such crimes constitute a serious violation of children’s rights and raise questions about the society’s security system,” the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to immediately take cognisance of the case, closely monitor the investigation, and ensure the strictest possible punishment for the perpetrators.

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The Commission has also emphasised providing prompt assistance and compensation to the victim’s family, filing a time-bound charge sheet under the POCSO Act, and conducting a speedy trial in a fast-track court.

Ensuring the safety and justice for every girl child is our utmost priority, the Commission added.

Also Read: Pune rape case: 4-year-old assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man

4 year-old raped and murdered by 65-year old man

The horrific sexual assault and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl, allegedly by a 65-year-old man in Bhor's Nasrapur area of Pune district on May 1, has sparked massive outrage across Maharashtra.

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed death penalty for the Nasrapur minor's rapist and killer, the opposition parties in the state criticised the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

The minor girl, who had come to Nasrapur for her summer holidays, was lured by the accused to a cattle shed under the pretext of giving her food.

After the rape, the accused murdered the child with a stone and hid her body under a pile of dung.

The police sources said that the crime was uncovered via CCTV footage, leading to the immediate arrest of the 65-year-old suspect, who reportedly has a history of similar molestation charges dating back to 1998 and 2015.

CM reacts; assures strict actions

Chief Minister Fadnavis, who is also the State Home Minister, has condemned the act in the strongest terms, describing it as a "blot on humanity." He directed the Pune Rural Police to ensure a watertight case and announced that the trial would be conducted in a Fast-Track Court.

CM Fadnavis assured the public that the "true story and all facts will be brought to light soon" and that the government would seek the death penalty for the accused to set a stern precedent. He has ordered increased police patrolling in the Bhor region to restore a sense of security among residents.

Following the massive protests in Nasrapur, CM Fadnavis confirmed that senior police officials, including the SP of Pune Rural, are overseeing the investigation to ensure no loopholes remain in the prosecution’s case.

Opposition slams Maharashtra's law and order

The Opposition has slammed the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra and the failure to protect women and children.

NCP-SP Working President, Supriya Sule, visited the area and expressed her deep grief, calling the incident "inhuman." She criticised the administration for the recurring nature of such crimes in Pune district and demanded that the police act without any political pressure to ensure the highest punishment.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar targeted the Home Ministry, questioning how a repeat offender was roaming free. He alleged that the "fear of the law has vanished" under the current Mahayuti government and demanded a complete overhaul of the safety protocols for minors.

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe demanded a stern action against the culprit while Shiv Sena MP, Jyoti Waghmare has called for a death penalty against those involved in the case.

On Friday night, hundreds of villagers blocked the Pune-Satara Highway, demanding that the accused be handed over to them. A total shutdown was observed in Nasrapur and the surrounding villages on Saturday. Residents have called for a "speedy trial" and are demanding the "hanging of the culprit" within a month.



(with IANS inputs)