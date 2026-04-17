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NewsIndiaNCW team to visit TCS-linked Nashik BPO today amid sexual harassment probe
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NCW team to visit TCS-linked Nashik BPO today amid sexual harassment probe

The TCS-linked Nashik BPO sexual harassment case centres on serious allegations of prolonged workplace abuse, religious coercion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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NCW team to visit TCS-linked Nashik BPO today amid sexual harassment probeNational Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar and Operations Manager of TCS Nashik. (Photo: ANI)

National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra and has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the NCW said that it will visit the TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik on Saturday to investigate the alleged sexual harassment cases.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of serious media reports concerning alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra," the statement read.

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"Taking a serious view of the matter, the Commission, in exercise of its powers under Section 8 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The committee will visit the place of incident on 17th April," it added.

The committee, which will visit the place of the incident, comprises Justice Sadhna Jadhav, Retired Judge of Bombay High Court, B K Sinha, former DGP Haryana, Monika Arora, Supreme Court Advocate and Lilabati, Senior Coordinator, NCW, according to an official statement. The committee will submit its report within 10 working days.

The TCS-linked Nashik BPO sexual harassment case centres on serious allegations of prolonged workplace abuse, religious coercion, and systemic lapses at a business process outsourcing unit associated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Maharashtra.

The issue surfaced in late March 2026 after a woman employee approached the police with a complaint. What began as a single case soon expanded into a broader investigation, uncovering an alleged pattern of misconduct spanning nearly four years, from 2022 to 2026. So far, Nashik police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the case, while one woman accused remains absconding. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to carry out a detailed probe.

At the corporate level, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has initiated an internal inquiry, reiterating the group’s strict zero-tolerance stance on any form of misconduct or coercion.

Investigators have reviewed over 40 CCTV recordings and are in the process of documenting statements from both complainants and the accused. In addition, an undercover operation involving women police personnel was conducted to detain one of the suspects. Preliminary findings suggest that the alleged incidents took place over the 2022–2026 period.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials stating that all angles are being carefully examined before any final conclusions are reached, according to ANI.

(With agencies' inputs)

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