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NDA ally on student's protest: Chirag Paswan says 'dialogue a good medium'

The government has always kept its door open to dialogue, said Chirag Paswan.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
NDA ally on student's protest: Chirag Paswan says 'dialogue a good medium'
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