NDA Chief Ministers To Hold Day-Long Meeting Focused On Terrorism, Caste Census

The NDA Chief Ministers are set to attend a high-level meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of senior party leaders including Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Amit Shah. Twenty Chief Ministers and eighteen Deputy Chief Ministers from across the country will attend the meeting on Sunday at 9 AM at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi.

This high-level meeting comes in the wake of the Indian Armed Forces' decisive success in Operation Sindoor, and aims to send a strong and unified message against terrorism. The BJP and its allies in the NDA are gearing up to present India's firm position on terrorism to the public and the international community.

During the meeting, two key resolutions will be introduced — one on Operation Sindoor and another on caste-based census. The deliberations will not only underscore the military achievements of Operation Sindoor but will also reiterate India’s readiness to go to any extent in the fight against terrorism — whether at the Line of Control or on the global diplomatic stage.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. On May 7, Indian forces carried out targeted strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 100 terrorists. \

Sources from the BJP have stated that the political and strategic significance of this military operation will be emphasised during the meeting. The central government will brief NDA Chief Ministers in detail, clarifying that the strikes were aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure and not at any country’s armed forces.

Apart from national security, the meeting’s agenda includes discussions on governance, development, and upcoming electoral strategies. The BJP's ongoing Tiranga Yatra will be aligned with the messaging of the conclave, reinforcing themes of patriotism and unity.

The session will also focus on reviewing various central welfare schemes such as affordable housing, free ration, healthcare, and self-employment initiatives. The objective is to ensure that the benefits of these programs are effectively reaching the marginalized and underprivileged sections of society.