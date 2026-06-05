NDA finalises Rajya Sabha seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh; TDP to contest 3 seats, Jana Sena gets 1

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections during a coordination meeting, allocating three seats to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one seat to the Jana Sena Party.

The meeting also coincided with discussions on the completion of two years of NDA rule in Andhra Pradesh and 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, NDA leaders unveiled a series of statewide outreach programmes aimed at showcasing the government's governance and development initiatives. Major public meetings are scheduled in Tirupati on June 9, Amaravati on June 12, and Visakhapatnam on June 15. While the Tirupati event will highlight welfare initiatives, the Amaravati meeting will focus on good governance and the Visakhapatnam programme on development. District-level events will also be held across the state from June 13 to June 20.

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Andhra Pradesh TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the NDA would jointly present its governance record to the people, emphasising the accomplishments of both the Central and State governments over the past two years.

He said, "The NDA will jointly reach out to people with the achievements of the Central and State Governments over the past two years. Public meetings will be held in Tirupati, Amaravati and Visakhapatnam focusing on welfare, good governance and development."

Rao also provided details of the district-level campaign schedule and organisational discussions held during the meeting.

He said, "District-level outreach programmes on two years of governance will be conducted from June 13 to June 20. The campaign schedule will be released shortly. The SIR preparations were also discussed during the meeting. It was decided that TDP will take three Rajya Sabha seats and Jana Sena one seat."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar also said that the NDA will take its development and welfare initiatives, implemented by both the Central and State governments, directly to the people as part of a coordinated outreach programme.

He said, "The NDA will take the development and welfare initiatives implemented by the Central and State Governments to the people. Union Ministers will participate in the programmes organised by NDA partners. The campaign will highlight 24 major initiatives undertaken during the alliance government's 24 months in office."

He further added that the goal of outreach is to strengthen public engagement and support for the alliance.

He said, "Through this outreach, the NDA will once again seek the blessings of the people. The Jana Sena Party's Rajya Sabha candidate will be announced by the party leadership."

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BJP State President P V N Madhav said the NDA will reach out to people across Andhra Pradesh, showcasing the benefits and achievements of the alliance governance.

He said, "The NDA will reach out to people, highlighting the benefits delivered through two years of alliance governance in Andhra Pradesh and 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre. The campaign will showcase the development and transformation brought about by the NDA governments at both the national and state levels. The Chief Minister suggested launching the campaign from June 9, marking the anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming office."

He further outlined key issues that will be highlighted during the outreach programme across Andhra Pradesh.

He said, "Issues such as industrial investments, Polavaram, Amaravati development and the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone will be highlighted before the public. The BJP, TDP and Jana Sena remain united and committed to working together for the state's development. Attempts to create divisions within the alliance will not succeed, and the NDA will continue to move forward as one team."