हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

NDA govt inspired with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', empowering lives of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

The PM also highlighted the achievements of the NDA government in the last six months

NDA govt inspired with &#039;Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas&#039;, empowering lives of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government was inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and continues to work towards developing the country.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to mark the completion of six months of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government and wrote, "Inspired by the motto of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas` and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour".

The PM also highlighted the achievements of the NDA government in the last six months.

"During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India`s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India," the PM said in another tweet.

Live TV

On the day when the Modi 2.0 government completed its six months, the Congress-led opposition parties made a blistering attack on the current dispensation for failing to revive the economy and being engaged in settling scores with its political rivals.

A lot of Congress and opposition leaders took to Twitter and blamed the NDA government's faulty economic policies for a sharp decline in the GDP growth rate and plummeting industrial output of tye eight core sectors.

 

Prime Minister Modi started his second tenure after taking oath as the 16th Prime Minister of India on May 30.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiNDABJP
Next
Story

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackery-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt passes floor test, gets 169 votes in favour

Must Watch

PT35M30S

Watch Debate: Women will ever feel safe in India?