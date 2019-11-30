NDA govt inspired with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', empowering lives of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government was inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and continues to work towards developing the country.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to mark the completion of six months of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government and wrote, "Inspired by the motto of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas` and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour".

The PM also highlighted the achievements of the NDA government in the last six months.

"During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India`s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India," the PM said in another tweet.

On the day when the Modi 2.0 government completed its six months, the Congress-led opposition parties made a blistering attack on the current dispensation for failing to revive the economy and being engaged in settling scores with its political rivals.

A lot of Congress and opposition leaders took to Twitter and blamed the NDA government's faulty economic policies for a sharp decline in the GDP growth rate and plummeting industrial output of tye eight core sectors.

मोदी जी की दूसरी पारी के अब छह महीने पूरे। इस दौरान केवल मीडिया प्रबंधन पर ही सारा ज़ोर रहा। परिणाम सबके सामने है। देश की अर्थव्यवस्था चौपट हो गई।

आर्थिक मंदी व तालाबंदी ने बेहाल कर दिया।

रोज़गार-व्यापार चौपट है।

न निर्माण और न निर्यात। साहेब कहते हैं, सब चंगा सी ? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 30, 2019

Historic "pakodanomics" makes India one of the worst governed economies. Manufacturing growth has fallen from 6.9% to -1.0% in 1 year, Core sector growth has fallen to -5.8% & Consumption is at a 47 year low. #विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/h9rpa48qJS pic.twitter.com/EIFnASFOVV — Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019

Prime Minister Modi started his second tenure after taking oath as the 16th Prime Minister of India on May 30.