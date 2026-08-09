/NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over Prayagraj event, accuse him of ‘double standards’

Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, accusing him of adopting "double standards" on students' concerns and misleading young people. JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad questioned the Congress' response to student protests over examination irregularities in Jharkhand and Punjab.
"There has been an agitation by the students of Jharkhand for around 16 days, and Rahul Gandhi has still not reached Ranchi. Despite the students peacefully staging the agitation without any provocation, Rahul ji doesn't go there and is instead seen in Uttar Pradesh, apart from being active with the protests in Delhi. So, the students will seek answers for that too," he told IANS.
BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash challenged Gandhi to compare the average unemployment rate during the 10 years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with that under the NDA, saying the "truth will become crystal clear".
"Today, through initiatives like 'Mudra' and 'Start-up', the youth are becoming empowered—moving from merely having bank accounts to self-employment and self-reliance. Everyone is well aware of Rahul Gandhi's politics, as well as his conduct, public image, and character," he said.
Bihar Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav accused Gandhi of misleading young people over his claims that the system had reduced military employment opportunities, taken control of universities and targeted students.
"Rahul Gandhi is misleading the youth. Everyone knows that the Congress ruled the Centre and the states for nearly 60 years after Independence. If the youth are misguided today or the country is facing issues such as unemployment, the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and his family are responsible for them," Yadav told IANS.
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also criticised Gandhi, saying his voice was "hardly being heard" and accusing him of lacking a vision, plan or agenda.
"Just making statements and spreading false narratives will not provide any solution to the students. The Central government has taken note of the issues that arose after the NEET exam and addressed them point by point, which are the core issues for the youth in India," she said.
Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha defended Gandhi and hit back at the BJP's criticism.
"If Rahul Gandhi says it, the BJP IT cell immediately starts jumping in. Look at the employment rate, and especially the rate of unemployment among educated people. Even if I set aside the unskilled workforce for a moment, isn’t this a cause for concern?" Jha said.
"We have developed this unjust architecture. A very large section of it consists of young people who see their future as being uncertain and bleak," he told IANS.
Gandhi's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Prayagraj focused attention on issues concerning students and young people, drawing a sharp political response from NDA leaders while also prompting support from the Opposition.
(With IANS inputs)
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