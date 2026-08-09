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  • /NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over Prayagraj event, accuse him of ‘double standards’

NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over Prayagraj event, accuse him of ‘double standards’

BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash challenged Gandhi to compare the average unemployment rate during the 10 years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with that under the NDA, saying the "truth will become crystal clear".

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over Prayagraj event, accuse him of ‘double standards’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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NDA leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over Prayagraj event, accuse him of ‘double standards’
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