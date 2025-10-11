NDA Seat Sharing Deal Revealed: Boost For Chirag, Manjhi As BJP, JDU Agree To Demands - Check Who Got How Many Seats

Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Deal: The Bihar seat-sharing headache came to a close for the National Democratic Alliance as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal United agreed to the demands of its smaller allies. Amid the pressure games from Chirag Paswan's LJP-RV and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), the BJP and the JDU worked in coordination to pacify the allies with fair share of seats ahead of the crucial votings slated for November 6 and 11.

If reports are to be believed, Chirag Paswan has been given 26 seats and the LJP-RV has agreed to the deal. Notably, in the 2020 assembly polls, the LJP fought alone on 135 seats and caused loss of 25 seats to the JD(U). Making it a basis, the LJP was demanding 35 seats but now has agreed to 26 seats, said reports.

On the other hand, Jitan Manjhi, who was reportedly asking for 15 seats, has got one seat more compared to the last poll. He is likely to get eight seats, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLP may get a respectable seven seats. With 41 seats finalized, the NDA is left with 202 seats as the Bihar assembly has 243 seats. The BJP and the JDU are likely to contest on 100-101 seats each.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are meeting in Delhi to decide the future course and formal announcement.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the upcoming NDA meeting is focused on ensuring a better government, good governance, and freedom from dishonest politics.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.