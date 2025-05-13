NDA Sweeps Assam Panchayat Polls 2025; Wins 300 Zilla Parishad, 1436 Anchalik Panchayat Seats

GUWAHATI: The BJP-led NDA has registered a massive victory in the panchayat polls in Assam. The BJP and its ally party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won 300 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 Anchalik Panchayat seats. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said in a press conference held at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati that the BJP and its ally party AGP won 300 out of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 out of 2192 Anchalik Panchayat seats in 27 districts of the state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Team NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Panchayat Polls 2025. The people's mandate is a resounding endorsement of our welfare-driven governance & a strong show of faith as we move towards 2026," the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior BJP leader BL Santosh for their unwavering support during this campaign.

"NDA has received 76.22 per cent vote share in Zilla Parishad and 66 per cent vote share in Anchalik Panchayat. In Anchalik Panchayat, the BJP won 1265 seats and AGP won 171 seats. Congress has won 72 Zilla Parishad seats, and it is only 18 per cent. Congress has won 21 per cent of the Anchalik Panchayat seats. BJP and its ally party won 66 per cent of the Anchalik Panchayat seats," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He further said that the Assam Panchayat Polls results indicate a clear pro-incumbency wave in Assam.

"Compared to 2018, we have seen a broad increase in seat and vote share by over 26 per cent. These results come 1 year ahead of 2026 Polls and 1 year after an exceptional performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," the Assam Chief Minister said. He also said that, except in minority-dominated areas, the BJP-led NDA won almost 100 per cent of the seats of Zilla Parishad in Hindu-dominated areas of the state.

"We have won five minority dominated seats (70-90 per cent minority voters). Before the election, we didn't expect to win more seats, but the state's people have shown their faith in us and voted for us. In many minority dominated seats, we have secured the second position. If we replicate this in the upcoming assembly election, it will reflect in 103 seats. Starting next month, our scheme announcement will be implemented. After the implementation of the schemes, the magnitude will be greater. Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, this election result is a booster for us," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said, "The Assam State BJP will organise a panchayat conference in Guwahati and we will invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda." "The women and girls of minority dominated areas have shown their faith in the BJP and voted for us. Many development works under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been implemented. We will contest in 105 assembly seats with good candidates in the upcoming assembly polls. We don't want to announce Mission 90 or Mission 100. If the BJP has done good work, then the people of the state will give us blessings. Silent votes from minority dominated areas will be more in the upcoming assembly polls," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Assam State BJP president Dilip Saikia was also present at the press conference. Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam, terming the results a "resounding endorsement" of the government's welfare-oriented governance model. "Thank you, Assam! Under the leadership of PM Modi, Team NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Panchayat Polls 2025. The people's mandate is a resounding endorsement of our welfare-driven governance and a strong show of faith as we move towards 2026," posted Sarma on X.

He also expressed gratitude to the top party leadership, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, for their "unwavering support" during the campaign.

The panchayat polls in Assam were held in two phases - the first phase was held on May 2 and the second phase was held on May 7 across 27 districts of the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed confidence in gaining a massive victory in this election earlier on Sunday. The BJP and its alliance partners have registered an impressive victory in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, and Morigaon districts.