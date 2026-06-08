NDA to cross 300-mark? TMC faces rebellion in Lok Sabha as 20 MPs write to Speaker supporting Modi Government

In a move that could significantly embolden the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at least 20 Trinamool Congress MPs have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking time for a meeting and extending support to the ruling government. This comes at a time when the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties held a meeting in the national capital to chalk out their future action plan, in which Mamata Banerjee represented the TMC. The setback for the TMC will have a major repercussion on the party’s strength in the Lok Sabha, which will go down to nine if the 20 MPs switch to the NDA.

Also Read: Mamata's trouble deepens: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigns

TMC MPs make announcement

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Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar spoke to the media and informed them about the decision to support the NDA. Talking to the press, she said that at least 20 MPs have expressed their desire to be a part of the NDA and the same has been conveyed to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“This decision comes after extensive discussions among fellow MPs. As of now, I remain the Chief Whip of the TMC in the Lok Sabha, and in that capacity, I have consulted colleagues before arriving at this decision,” said Dastidar, terming her removal as arbitrary and unilateral.

“The party chairperson may have announced my replacement from the post, but that does not alter the constitutional and parliamentary position overnight,” said Dastidar.

On reports surrounding 20 TMC MPs, lending support to the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal LoP and expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee said, "Twenty MPs have signed, in fact, more than two-thirds of the MPs have signed. I cannot say exactly why they did it, but voices are being raised against dictatorship, and that is crucial for democracy. I haven't spoken to them, nor do I know what they intend to do. Their stance differs from ours. I may not be able to stand alongside those raising them, but I will certainly congratulate them for making the voice of democracy heard against authoritarianism."

Amid intense internal turmoil within the TMC, 14 Trinamool Congress MPs reportedly met Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his residence. Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present during the meeting.

Setback for TMC in Rajya Sabha as well

The TMC faces a rebellion not only in the Lok Sabha but in the Rajya Sabha as well. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned from the house and was seen meeting several dissident MPs immediately after resigning. The images sparked a speculation that the TMC may face a rebellion in the Rajya Sabha as well. Ray has labelled serious allegations against TMC MP Derek O’brien too. Apart from Sukhendu Sekhar, the meeting was attended by Sharmila Tagore, Prasun Banerjee, Jagadish Basu Nia, Kalipada Soren, and Arup Chakraborty, Asit Mal and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

Increased Political Activity in New Delhi

Amid the TMC rebellion, the political acitivities has increased in New Delhi. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was seen leaving after meeting BJP leader Bhupender Yadav at his residence a short while after the latter’s meeting with West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. Several TMC MPs reportedly accompanied Suvendu Adhikari during their meeting with Bhupender Yadav.

Also Read: Cancelled meeting, a flight to Delhi - What's brewing in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?

TMC MP Kunal Ghosh slammed the rebel Member of Parliament. “Those who became MPs or MLAs, they secured the Trinamool Congress ticket using 'Didi's' symbol, chanting "Didi, Didi, Didi" just a couple of days ago. Now, I hear they are aligning with the NDA? What kind of politics is this? Yesterday, it was all "Didi, Didi, Didi", acknowledging Mamata Didi's immense struggle...This raises questions about credibility. The public does not view this favourably,” he said.