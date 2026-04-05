‘NDA to decide next Bihar CM after April 10’, says Bihar BJP President

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will decide the next Bihar Chief Minister after Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar takes oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10, said Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday.

Saraogi noted that Nitish Kumar, who quit as legislative council member last week after his Rajya Sabha win, will take oath on April 10.

"Post-oath, BJP and NDA central leaders will elect their leader, with Nitish Kumar involved," he told reporters Sunday.

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"The Chief Minister, our Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership and the NDA will sit together and take a decision on this," he said.

#WATCH Patna, Bihar: On the formation of the new government in the state, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi says, "The Chief Minister will take the oath in the Rajya Sabha on April 10. After that, the Chief Minister, our Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership and the… pic.twitter.com/qZAN60WB0J — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, as the state's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar earlier resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the next major political transition as he prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha after being elected earlier last month.

On March 5, the 75-year-old Nitish Kumar shared a heartfelt message announcing his Rajya Sabha move.

He voiced his long-held wish to serve in both Bihar's legislature and Parliament, pledged to build a "developed Bihar," and offered "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

The NDA welcomed the decision, praising his return to parliamentary politics.

Earlier, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also made similar remarks, saying, "Bihar's NDA government will stay strong. In NDA, there's no elder or younger brother, just brothers."

He added, "We'll decide when the post is vacant. Everyone knows the process. No rush, NDA will continue ruling Bihar."

Nitish Kumar has summoned a state cabinet meeting on April 8, likely his last as CM, before heading to Delhi on April 9.

The ruling NDA holds a strong 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. BJP leads with 88, followed by Nitish's JD(U) with 85.

(with ANI inputs)









