NDA vs INDIA Again In Battle For Vice President: Voting Begins At 10 AM -Details Inside

The election will be held at Vasudha Hall in the new Parliament building, marking a departure from previous polls conducted in the old Parliament House, now renamed Samvidhan Sadan.

According to the Hindustan Times, citing Rajya Sabha Secretariat, polling will begin at 10 am and conclude at 5 pm today, September 9. The result will be declared on Tuesday.

NDA Candidate

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is showing full support to Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan for for the Vice-Presidential election scheduled today. He will face off against the Opposition nominee, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Sudershan Reddy.

Though the numbers are stacked in the NDA’s favour, the ruling alliance is leaving no scope for error.

A total of 239 Rajya Sabha MPs and 542 Lok Sabha MPs are eligible to vote. However, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) deciding to abstain, the electorate comes down to 770 MPs, making the majority mark 386.

The NDA holds 427 MPs, giving it a numerical edge. But since voting is conducted through a secret ballot, cross-voting remains a possibility. A similar situation arose during Jagdeep Dhankhar’s election in 2022.

