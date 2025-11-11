NDA vs Mahagathbandhan: Who Holds Ground In Bihar Phase 2- Here Is The Key Constituencies

The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies on Tuesday. Key battlegrounds include Chhatapur, Bettiah, Lauriya, Jamui and more.

After a record 64.66 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar elections, the state is now preparing for the second phase, with political temperatures expected to soar further.

Chhatapur Assembly Seat: BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ Vs RJD’s Dr Vipin Kumar Singh

Neeraj Kumar Singh, popularly known as Bablu and cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is seeking re-election from Chhatapur in Supaul district. Currently serving as Bihar’s Environment and Forest Minister, Bablu rose to prominence in 2020 for his vocal demand for justice in Sushant’s case. In this election, he is facing RJD candidate Dr. Vipin Kumar Singh.

Bettiah Assembly Seat: BJP’s Renu Devi Vs Congress’ Washi Ahmad

Former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, who currently serves as Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, is contesting again from Bettiah against Congress candidate Washi Ahmad.

Chakai Assembly Seat: JD(U) Leader Sumit Kumar Singh Vs RJD Leader Savitri Devi

Bihar’s Science and Technology Minister Sumit Kumar Singh is contesting from a JD(U) ticket as part of the NDA alliance against RJD’s Savitri Devi, a former winner of the seat in 2015.

Jamui Assembly Seat: BJP’s Shreyasi Singh Vs RJD’s Mohammad Shamsad Alam

Shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh is seeking a second term as the BJP candidate. A Commonwealth Games gold medallist and member of a prominent political family. She is contesting against RJD’s Mohammad Shamsad Alam.