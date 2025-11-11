Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2982694https://zeenews.india.com/india/nda-vs-mahagathbandhan-who-holds-ground-in-bihar-phase-2-here-is-the-key-constituencies-2982694.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan: Who Holds Ground In Bihar Phase 2- Here Is The Key Constituencies

After a record 64.66 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar elections, the state is now preparing for the second phase, with political temperatures expected to soar further.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 11:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan: Who Holds Ground In Bihar Phase 2- Here Is The Key ConstituenciesImage: ANI

The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies on Tuesday. Key battlegrounds include Chhatapur, Bettiah, Lauriya, Jamui and more.

After a record 64.66 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar elections, the state is now preparing for the second phase, with political temperatures expected to soar further.

Chhatapur Assembly Seat: BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Bablu’ Vs RJD’s Dr Vipin Kumar Singh

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Neeraj Kumar Singh, popularly known as Bablu and cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is seeking re-election from Chhatapur in Supaul district. Currently serving as Bihar’s Environment and Forest Minister, Bablu rose to prominence in 2020 for his vocal demand for justice in Sushant’s case. In this election, he is facing RJD candidate Dr. Vipin Kumar Singh.

Bettiah Assembly Seat: BJP’s Renu Devi Vs Congress’ Washi Ahmad

Former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, who currently serves as Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, is contesting again from Bettiah against Congress candidate Washi Ahmad.

Chakai Assembly Seat: JD(U) Leader Sumit Kumar Singh Vs RJD Leader Savitri Devi

Bihar’s Science and Technology Minister Sumit Kumar Singh is contesting from a JD(U) ticket as part of the NDA alliance against RJD’s Savitri Devi, a former winner of the seat in 2015.

Jamui Assembly Seat: BJP’s Shreyasi Singh Vs RJD’s Mohammad Shamsad Alam

Shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh is seeking a second term as the BJP candidate. A Commonwealth Games gold medallist and member of a prominent political family. She is contesting against RJD’s Mohammad Shamsad Alam.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Red Fort blast
‘Delivery Guy Burnt Alive’: Eyewitness Recalls Scene After Delhi Blast
Shopian Police
J-K: Shopian Police Raid Multiple Locations Linked To UK-Based Terror Handler
India Politics
By-Poll For 8 Assembly Constituencies Across 6 States, 1 UT Tomorrow
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Bihar On High Alert, DIG Asks Voters To Cast Vote ‘Fearlessly'
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Was It Meant To Save Hidden Explosives Stockpile?
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Major Anti-Terror Operation In J&K: 12 CIK Raids, 9 Detained, 7 Arrested
Jammu and Kashmir Police
J&K Police Bust Major Inter-State Terror Module Linked To JeM And AGuH
Red Fort Blast
Red Fort Blast Kills 8: How To Protect Yourself In Bomb Blast Situations?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Several States Are On Alert, CISF Says... | Check
Red Fort Blast
Explosion In Hyundai i20 Car, All Angles Being Probed: HM Shah On Delhi Blast