Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859412https://zeenews.india.com/india/ndls-stampede-indian-railways-announces-rs-10-lakh-ex-gratia-for-families-of-deceased-2859412.html
NewsIndia
NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION STAMPEDE

NDLS Stampede: Indian Railways Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of Deceased

Indian Railways announces compensation for victims of New Delhi station stampede, which killed 18 and injured several others.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NDLS Stampede: Indian Railways Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of Deceased Image: PTI

Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, for the families of the deceased in the New Delhi railway station stampede on Saturday, which resulted in the death of at least 18 individuals including children.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries, the report added.

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede that occurred late Saturday night at New Delhi Railway Station.

Around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, a surge of passengers rushing to board the Prayagraj-bound train caused chaos on platforms 14 and 15 at New Delhi Railway Station. The stampede resulted in the tragic loss of at least 18 lives, including children and triggered further chaos.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK