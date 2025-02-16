NDLS Stampede: Indian Railways Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of Deceased

Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, for the families of the deceased in the New Delhi railway station stampede on Saturday, which resulted in the death of at least 18 individuals including children.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries, the report added.

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede that occurred late Saturday night at New Delhi Railway Station.

Around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, a surge of passengers rushing to board the Prayagraj-bound train caused chaos on platforms 14 and 15 at New Delhi Railway Station. The stampede resulted in the tragic loss of at least 18 lives, including children and triggered further chaos.