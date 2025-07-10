NDRF Issues Safety Advisory After 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has issued a safety advisory after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," National Center for Seismology said on X.

In a post on X, NDRF said, "Follow these do's and don'ts to ensure your safety before, during and after an Earthquake."



Steps To Take Before An Earthquake To Ensure Safety



Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake resistant;

Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings;

Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy / large objects on lower shelves;

Have an emergency kit ready;

Develop an emergency communication plan for family;

Learn the technique of ‘Drop — Cover — Hold’.

What To Do During An Earthquake?



Stay Calm and Do Not Panic;

DROP under a table; COVER your head with one hand and HOLD the table till the tremors last;

Run outside as soon as the tremors stop — DO NOT use lift;

When outside move away from buildings, trees, walls and poles;

When inside a vehicle — pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.



What To Do After the Earthquake Strikes?



Avoid entering damaged buildings;



2. If trapped in rubble:

Do not light a matchstick;

Cover your mouth with a cloth;

Tap on a pipe or wall;

Sound a whistle;

Shout only as a last resort.

3. Use stairs and NOT lifts or elevators.

Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has classified Delhi as Seismic Zone IV. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.