EARTHQUAKE

NDRF Issues Safety Advisory After 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NDRF Issues Safety Advisory After 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Representative image.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has issued a safety advisory after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," National Center for Seismology said on X.

In a post on X, NDRF said, "Follow these do's and don'ts to ensure your safety before, during and after an Earthquake."
 

Steps To Take Before An Earthquake To Ensure Safety
 

  1. Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake resistant;
     
  2. Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings;
     
  3. Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy / large objects on lower shelves;
     
  4. Have an emergency kit ready;
     
  5. Develop an emergency communication plan for family;
     
  6. Learn the technique of ‘Drop — Cover — Hold’.

 

What To Do During An Earthquake?
 

  1. Stay Calm and Do Not Panic;
     
  2. DROP under a table; COVER your head with one hand and HOLD the table till the tremors last;
     
  3. Run outside as soon as the tremors stop — DO NOT use lift;
     
  4. When outside move away from buildings, trees, walls and poles;
     
  5. When inside a vehicle — pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.
     

What To Do After the Earthquake Strikes?
 

  1. Avoid entering damaged buildings;
     

      2. If trapped in rubble:

  • Do not light a matchstick;
  • Cover your mouth with a cloth;
  • Tap on a pipe or wall;
  • Sound a whistle;
  • Shout only as a last resort.

     3. Use stairs and NOT lifts or elevators.

 

Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has classified Delhi as Seismic Zone IV. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK