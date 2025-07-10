NDRF Issues Safety Advisory After 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning.
Trending Photos
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has issued a safety advisory after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early Thursday morning.
"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," National Center for Seismology said on X.
In a post on X, NDRF said, "Follow these do's and don'ts to ensure your safety before, during and after an Earthquake."
Steps To Take Before An Earthquake To Ensure Safety
- Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake resistant;
- Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings;
- Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy / large objects on lower shelves;
- Have an emergency kit ready;
- Develop an emergency communication plan for family;
- Learn the technique of ‘Drop — Cover — Hold’.
What To Do During An Earthquake?
- Stay Calm and Do Not Panic;
- DROP under a table; COVER your head with one hand and HOLD the table till the tremors last;
- Run outside as soon as the tremors stop — DO NOT use lift;
- When outside move away from buildings, trees, walls and poles;
- When inside a vehicle — pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.
What To Do After the Earthquake Strikes?
- Avoid entering damaged buildings;
2. If trapped in rubble:
- Do not light a matchstick;
- Cover your mouth with a cloth;
- Tap on a pipe or wall;
- Sound a whistle;
- Shout only as a last resort.
3. Use stairs and NOT lifts or elevators.
Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has classified Delhi as Seismic Zone IV. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv