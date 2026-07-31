/Nearly 45 lakh voters deleted from Andhra Pradesh draft electoral roll after SIR

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav, enumeration forms were collected from 3.71 crore electors (89.22 per cent). Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not find remaining electors (44.89 lakh) or did not get back their enumeration forms because they became electors in other states/UTs, or were not found in existence, or did not submit the form till July 24, or were not willing to register as an elector for some reason or other.