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Nearly 45 lakh voters deleted from Andhra Pradesh draft electoral roll after SIR

Deleted names include 22.30 lakh who had permanently shifted or were found absent. Names of as many as 15.22 lakh deceased have also been deleted, while 7.37 lakh voters were found enrolled at multiple places.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Nearly 45 lakh voters deleted from Andhra Pradesh draft electoral roll after SIR

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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