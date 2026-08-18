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Nearly one-third of Delhi voters likely to be deleted in draft SIR rolls

Nearly 67% of Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors have had their SIR enumeration forms digitised, while over 45 lakh electors could potentially be excluded from the draft electoral roll under ASDD categories.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Nearly one-third of Delhi voters likely to be deleted in draft SIR rolls
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Nearly one-third of Delhi voters likely to be deleted in draft SIR rolls
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