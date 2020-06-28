Need for new template of globalisation in post-coronavirus COVID world: MoS MEA Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday (June 27) said that there is a need for a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity in the post-coronavirus COVID-19 world.

Muraleedharan made the remarks on the 20th anniversary of the Warsaw Declaration.

According to the MoS MEA, the individual as well as the collective response to coronavirus will determine how democracy is judged by the world at large. Muraleedharan added that the response to COVID-19 will play an important role in consolidation of democracy in the world in future.

Muraleedharan noted that as a populous, free society and a developing, it is not a small challenge for India to fight coronavirus. "In confronting this pandemic, we have been mindful of staying true to our democratic principles," the minister said.

"Our response has shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. While we care for our own citizens, India is also extending helping hand to other partners, in our neighbourhood and beyond," he added.

The MoS MEA also highlighted the fact that the weaknesses in collective response to COVID-19 at the global level has brought everyone's attention towards the limitations of the existing international system.

"In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality, and humanity.We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world," he said.

Muraleedharan also said that India is now a major producer of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and New Delhi has supplied medicines to over 150 partner countries in the hour of crisis.

"We have been ready to share India's medical expertise with others. We are active in the global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines," he said.