'Need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open': PM Modi speaks with Saudi crown prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need to ensure freedom of navigation and secure shipping routes.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he discussed the evolving regional situation with the Saudi leadership and reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on energy infrastructure in the region. “We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure. I also thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.



We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

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The conversation follows PM Modi’s earlier call on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, which focused on the situation in the Middle East, including the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. The call marked the first discussion between the two leaders since the coordinated US-Israeli strikes against Iran on 28 February.

The US-Israeli conflict has significantly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has indicated that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the waterway if coordinated with Iranian authorities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that tankers from five “friendly nations”, China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, would be allowed safe passage, while ships linked to Iran’s adversaries would face continued blockade. Two liquefied petroleum gas tankers, BW Elm and BW Tyr, were reported to have crossed the Strait of Hormuz en route to India, according to LSEG and Kpler ship tracking data.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media Fars News Agency reported that Iran struck two US Army “hideouts” in Dubai. A spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya claimed that over 500 US personnel were present in these locations, approximately 400 in the first hideout and 100 in the second, following earlier Iranian strikes on US bases in the region. The spokesperson added, “Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam.”

In response to escalating tensions, the Pentagon is reportedly planning to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, including command components and ground forces, to the Middle East, according to a CBS report. Contingency plans are also being considered for a potential ground operation on Kharg Island, where Iran has reportedly reinforced its troops and laid mines.

The latest developments underscore the rising volatility in West Asia, highlighting the strategic importance of maintaining secure shipping lanes and regional stability.

(With ANI inputs)