JAISH-E-MOHAMMED

'Need To Fight Cross-Border Terror': MEA Says 'World Aware Of Nexus Between Terrorists And Pakistani Military'

The statements come in the wake of several videos circulating on social media, where key operatives from terror groups JeM and LeT openly discuss activities in their camps located in Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Need To Fight Cross-Border Terror': MEA Says 'World Aware Of Nexus Between Terrorists And Pakistani Military'

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has reaffirmed India’s stance on cross-border terrorism, responding to recent videos from commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based in Pakistan.

Speaking on the issue, Jaiswal stated, “On terrorism matters, we are clear that the world is aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and the military.”

He further emphasised the need for global cooperation, saying, “We all have to fight cross-border terrorism and terrorism... We call upon the world that we have to intensify our efforts to deal with terrorism.”

One such video featured LeT commander Qaasim admitting that the terrorist camp at Markaz Taiba in Muridke, destroyed by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor on 7 May, is being reconstructed, reportedly “bigger than before.” Muridke is situated in Pakistan’s Punjab province, within the Sheikhupura district. Despite Pakistan’s claims that the destroyed facility was no longer in use by LeT, the video directly contradicts this assertion.

In a separate clip, a LeT operative urged Pakistani youths to join the Daura-e-Suffa programme at Markaz Taiba. This training programme combines basic terror training with religious indoctrination, forming part of the group’s jihadi curriculum.

Operation Sindoor was a coordinated overnight strike carried out by the Indian armed forces inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting nine terror camps. These included key bases of JeM in Bahawalpur, LeT camps in Muridke and Barnala, and Hizbul Mujahideen’s headquarters in Sialkot, among others. The operation followed the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists.

Another significant video features Saifullah Kasuri, LeT’s deputy chief, acknowledging Pakistan government and military support in rebuilding the Muridke headquarters. Kasuri claimed, “The Pakistan government and army have provided funds to rebuild the terrorist group's headquarters in Muridke.”

Earlier, a Jaish commander, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, admitted in a viral video that the family of JeM chief Masood Azhar suffered heavy losses during the strikes on Bahawalpur.

He further asserted that the Pakistan Army, led by Chief Asim Munir, had sent generals to the funerals of those killed in Operation Sindoor.

