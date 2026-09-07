/‘Need written order, not verbal assurances’: J&K intern doctors begin hunger strike after talks fail

Intern doctors from the MBBS Batch 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir, who have been on strike for the past eight days, began a hunger strike on Monday after talks with the administration failed to produce a written order on the revision of their internship stipend.
Two to three doctors from each hospital where the strike has been underway have now joined the hunger strike. The interns said repeated discussions and verbal assurances have not resulted in any formal order addressing their demand.
Their stand remains clear, “If there is no written order, there is no end to the protest.”
The hunger strike will continue until a formal order is issued addressing their demands, with the interns calling for the process to be expedited. They warned that if the protest continues, the impact on hospital functioning could intensify.
Dr Faisal said the interns were forced to escalate their protest because repeated assurances had not resulted in any concrete action.
“We were forced to do this related to this matter because the madam is only giving us assurances, which we have been hearing for the past 3 years. We just want, what we are demanding from madam is that you simply pass an order in black and white that within 30 days or within 15 days, you will give us what you are requesting, that our stipend should be a minimum of 30,000 from 12,000,” he said.
“But regarding that, madam has only given us assurances. Along with the assurances, whenever, afterwards, when our leader sahiban who are sitting here met with her, she told them that after one month, she would give some thought to it. But then after that, madam gave a press conference. In the press conference, madam did not use even a single word stating that she gave us a one-month time or that she would increase the stipend after one month. Not anywhere,” he added.
“I think some fake politics is happening with us, and a lot of wrong is being done to us. That is why we were forced to go on a strike until we get an order in black and white,” Faisal said.
MBBS and BDS interns across government medical colleges and institutions in Jammu and Kashmir had launched an indefinite strike on August 31, 2026. Their main demand is a substantial increase in the monthly internship stipend, which currently stands at approximately ₹12,300, or roughly ₹400 per day.
The amount has remained unchanged for nearly seven years, with the last revision taking place in 2019.
Dr Ahmad Farz Malik said the interns had sought a formal executive order rather than verbal commitments from the administration.
“When we raised the issue, our talks were held with Madam. Madam listened to the interns' talk very well, and there, sir, we could not come to a common ground. Madam's belief was that she was giving us verbal assurances, but we, our 1,200 people who are interns on strike, were not satisfied with just being given verbal assurances,” he said.
“Our belief was that we should be given a formal executive order, taking as much time as you need, take a week or you say a month, you give it to us in writing that within a month your order will be given to you. But nothing like that happened. Madam only tried to satisfy us on verbal assurances, on which we were not ready,” Malik added.
“Because of that, sir, you are seeing that this strike is taking a new turn in the form of a hunger strike. At least two to three students from every college are going on a hunger strike. And we salute Faisal Ashraf sir from our medical college, who has started this initiative,” he said.
The interns said their current stipend does not reflect the long working hours, night duties, emergency responsibilities, rural postings and clinical workload they undertake as the first line of care in hospitals.
They have also pointed to significantly higher internship stipends in other states, ranging from ₹25,000 to more than ₹44,000 in places such as Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Karnataka.
The interns have also cited recommendations by a government-constituted committee that suggested a substantial upward revision in the stipend.
Dr Saima said the interns had initially chosen a peaceful form of protest but were compelled to intensify it because they had not received any assurance in writing.
“We felt this necessity because we started with a peaceful protest, but we are not getting any assurance in writing. Verbal assurances have been given to us for the last 7 years, but they have no benefit. They want to continue this in the future as well, such injustice should not happen with medical students,” she said.
“Whereas in other parts of the country, a good amount of stipend is getting received, as much as students want to earn and as much as they deserve, they are getting it. But only here in Jammu and Kashmir, injustice has always been happening. Not just with medical students, but with every profession, with every youth, injustice has happened here. So, we want to end this,” she added.
Saima further said, “When Article 370 was abrogated, it was said that there would be justice and equality all over the country, but we are not seeing justice and equality anywhere. Therefore, we want to be treated equally, equality should be given, and our stipend should be increased.”
Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo has publicly acknowledged the demand as justified and said the matter is under process with the Finance Department.
However, the continued absence of a formal, written and prospectively applicable order after more than a week of strike action has prompted the interns, including those at SKIMS JVC Bemina, to intensify their protest with the hunger strike.
The MBBS Batch 2021 interns said they remain committed to their demand for justice, dignity and fair compensation for the work and responsibilities they undertake.
They reiterated that they are seeking dialogue and a resolution to the issue, but believe that this can only come through concrete action and the issuance of a written official order.
The interns have appealed to the administration and concerned authorities to take immediate cognisance of the matter and resolve the impasse without further delay, so that the protest can come to an end.
They are demanding a formal, written and prospective order revising the internship stipend and addressing their concerns.
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