/‘Need written order, not verbal assurances’: J&K intern doctors begin hunger strike after talks fail

“But regarding that, madam has only given us assurances. Along with the assurances, whenever, afterwards, when our leader sahiban who are sitting here met with her, she told them that after one month, she would give some thought to it. But then after that, madam gave a press conference. In the press conference, madam did not use even a single word stating that she gave us a one-month time or that she would increase the stipend after one month. Not anywhere,” he added.