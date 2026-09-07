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‘Need written order, not verbal assurances’: J&K intern doctors begin hunger strike after talks fail

Two to three doctors from each hospital where the strike has been underway have now joined the hunger strike. The interns said repeated discussions and verbal assurances have not resulted in any formal order addressing their demand.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
‘Need written order, not verbal assurances’: J&K intern doctors begin hunger strike after talks fail
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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