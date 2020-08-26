NEET 2020 admit cards may be issued from August 26, here's how to download online

The admit cards for NEET 2020 are expected to be issued on Wednesday (August 26). Notably, the National Testing Agency asserted on Tuesday that both the NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) would be conducted as per the schedule.

JEE (Main) will be held between August 1 to August 6, while NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13. The admit cards for the JEE examination have already been released.

Here's how to Download the NEET 2020 Admit Card?

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET, https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

2. Click on “NEET admit card 2020”

3. Enter application number, date of birth and the security pin

4. Click on “Submit”

5. Admit card of NEET will appear on the screen

6. Check the details mentioned on the admit card

7. Download the NEET 2020 admit card

NEET admit card will contain the following details

Name of the candidate

NEET 2020 roll number

NEET registration number

Date and time of the examination

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Signature

Students are required to take a coloured printout of the admit card of NEET 2020 and paste a passport size photograph in the space provided. The students will then have to get the admit card signed by parent or guardian.

The NTA also released the names of exam centres on Tuesday. Check here.

1. Visit https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/Online/candidatelogin.aspx

2. Insert application number

3. Give password.

4. Login to check the centre