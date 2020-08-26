NEET 2020 admit cards released on ntaneet.nic.in, check all important details here

Amid strong protests by several students across the country against NEET 2020 and JEE being held in time of coronavirus COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards of NEET 2020 on Wednesday (August 26).

Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in. It is to be noted that NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13, 2020.

Here's how to Download the NEET 2020 Admit Card?

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET, https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

2. Click on “NEET admit card 2020”

3. Enter application number, date of birth and the security pin

4. Click on “Submit”

5. Admit card of NEET will appear on the screen

6. Check the details mentioned on the admit card

7. Download the NEET 2020 admit card Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Link, Apply on csirnet.nta.nic Till September 10

Students are required to take a coloured printout of the admit card of NEET 2020 and paste a passport size photograph in the space provided. The students will then have to get the admit card signed by parent or guardian.

The NTA has said in an official statement that 99% of candidates will get their first choice of center cities in the exam. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered NEET 2020 and exam centers have been increased from 2546 to 3843 to meet the social distancing requirements.

NEET 2020 will be conducted in a pen and paper mode exam from 2 pm to 5 pm in a single slot. The exam will have subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology), and will comprise of 180 questions. The exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) mode.