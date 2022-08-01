NEET 2022: The official answer key for the 2022 National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG), will soon be made available on neet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For candidates who took the exam on July 17, the NTA will also release the NEET 2022 OMR sheet along with the answer keys. The NEET result 2022 is expected to be released in the month of August for over 16 lakh students.

NEET 2022: Here’s how to download the official answer key

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Once available, click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link.

NEET 2022 official answer key will be displayed on the screen

Search the NEET answer key as per the question paper code

Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Using the NEET answer key official, calculate the scores

NEET 2022: How to challenge the answer key?

Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying fee of Rs 200. Even if the challenge is accepted, the money is non-refundable. Based on the complaints received by the candidates, the NEET 2022 final answer key will be made available a few hours prior to the announcement of the results. NTA will not accept challenges to the final, official NEET 2022 answer key. Admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc nursing, and AYUSH programs will be determined by the NEET 2022 results.