NEET UG 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Result date, time updates have been shared here as per the latest news from National Testing Agency, NTA. The body in charge of administering the exam will announce the NEET UG Results today, September 7, 2022. The NEET candidate login on to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, will allow candidates to access their UG medical exam results once they have been made available. The results link is expected to go available this evening. According to the media reports, NTA only provided a result date but not a specific time for the NEET UG results.

NEET Result 2022: Date and Time

Event Details NEET 2022 Result date September 7, 2022 (Today) NEET Result 2022 time Likely in evening NEET Score Card 2022 September 7, 2022 Official website neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to view NEET marks.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Login and download your scorecard.

Students are reminded that the NTA NEET Answer Key, Response Sheets have already been provided and that everyone had the opportunity to voice objections on the same before the announcement of the NEET UG Results 2022. These results can also be verified using the NEET Admit Card 2022, much like the key.