NEET 2026 Result cancellation update: Will NTA re-conduct the exam and change exam centres for students?

Allegations of noise, investigations, and many unanswered questions have surrounded NEET-UG 2026. For students who've already sat through the exam, one concern keeps coming up: if a re-exam happens, will they be sent to the same centre or a different one? It's a reasonable thing to want clarity on.

Also Read: NEET 2026 paper leak controversy explained: What happened so far

What actually happened?

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The controversy picked up after claims that a "guess paper" or some form of pre-exam material had circulated before the test, and that it bore a suspicious resemblance to the actual question paper. That's a serious allegation. It triggered investigations and put the fairness of the entire examination process under scrutiny.

When something like this surfaces, authorities don't move immediately. They first assess whether the malpractice, if proven, was widespread enough to have meaningfully compromised the exam. That review determines what, if anything, happens next.

NTA to re-conduct the exam?

No. As of now, there's no official announcement confirming that a re-exam will be held for all students. Re-examinations don't happen automatically — they're ordered only when authorities determine that the issue was significant enough to affect fairness at scale.

Until something comes through official channels, treat everything else as unverified. That includes social media posts, forwarded messages, and anything that doesn't come directly from the exam authority.

What about exam centres — Would they stay the same?

This is the question most students are sitting with. And the honest answer is: it depends. No fixed rule applies to every re-exam situation.

Here's how it typically plays out:

As per reports, the same centres are possible. In many cases, students are kept at their original centres. It's simpler administratively and more convenient for candidates.

Also Read: NEET 2026 paper leak: Will NTA cancel results and hold re-conduct the exam

Centre changes are also possible. If an investigation links specific centres to irregularities, or if there are security concerns at certain locations, those centres could be swapped out entirely.

Ultimately, it's an administrative call. Authorities weigh fairness, security arrangements, and practical logistics before making that decision. It's handled case by case.

So there's no guarantee either way. The answer depends on what the investigation finds and what decisions flow from it.

What should students expect if a re-exam is announced?

If an official re-exam notification does come through, here's what will typically follow:

1. A fresh exam schedule will be released.

2. Updated admit cards will be issued for the re-test.

3. There'll be specific instructions about whether centres are confirmed or changed.

4. Clear guidelines will be communicated to make sure students know exactly what to do.

All of that will come through official channels. Not through forwards. Not through YouTube. Official channels only.

The NEET 2026 situation is still developing. No final decision has been announced. Students who held their original centres may keep them or may not, and that call will be made based on what the investigation concludes. What's certain is that spreading or believing unverified rumours right now helps no one.