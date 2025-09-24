NEET 99.99% Scorer Dies By Suicide Before Medical Admission, Says ‘Didn’t Want To Be A Doctor’

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra died by suicide on the day he was supposed to leave for admission to a medical college.

The victim, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, reportedly left a suicide note stating that he did not want to pursue a career as a doctor.

Anurag, a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, lived with his family. He had recently cleared the NEET UG 2025 examination with a 99.99 percentile and secured an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category. Following his success, he was preparing to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission to an MBBS course, as reported by NDTV.

According to police, Anurag died by suicide at his residence before he could leave for Gorakhpur. He was found hanging at his home. A suicide note was recovered at the scene. While authorities have not released the contents of the note publicly, police sources confirmed that it stated he did not want to become a doctor.

Officials are investigating the incident further.