NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be out TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

The NTA is expected to release NEET UG admit card 2022 soon at neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for timing and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 admit card soon. As per the latest media reports NEET-UG 2022 admit cards will be released today by 12 pm at NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in. However, the official confirmation for the release date and time for NEET admit card is awaited.

While NTA prepares to release the NEET admit card 2022, students across India are demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 claiming that the NEET UG 2022 is scheduled very close to CUET UG 2022 leaving students in panic as they have got less time to prepare for two different exams. Students also said that NEET UG 2021 counselling ended in May leaving aspirants with less than 3 months for preparation. 

The Indian embassy in Qatar has issued a press release for the conduction of the medical entrance exam. The embassy in the press release stated that the NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17 from 11.30 am to 2.50 pm in Doha, Qatar. The embassy also listed the guidelines for the students appearing for the NEE UG 2022 exam.

Candidates must notice that the NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for NEET UG 2022 providing the information about the exam cities allotted to the students. Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times.

