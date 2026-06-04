NEET aspirant found dead in Nagpur; note mentions anxiety over re-exam

NEET re-exam 2026: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Nagpur days before the scheduled NEET-UG re-examination, reportedly leaving behind a note expressing anxiety about appearing for the test again.

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According to reports, the student had been preparing for the medical entrance examination for several years and was confident of securing a good score in the original NEET-UG examination.

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However, the cancellation of the exam following allegations of a paper leak and the announcement of a re-test reportedly left her distressed.

In the note recovered by police, the student is said to have written that there was “no guarantee” she would perform as well in the re-examination and that she did not have the confidence to go through the process again.

Family members stated that she had been under considerable stress since the cancellation of the examination.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the emotional toll of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy on lakhs of aspirants across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the original examination after allegations of irregularities and subsequently announced a re-exam. The decision affected more than 22 lakh candidates nationwide.

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Education experts and mental health professionals have repeatedly highlighted the intense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive examinations.

Recent reports have also pointed to rising concerns over student mental health and academic stress in several parts of the country.

The tragedy has once again reignited the debate over examination-related stress and the need for stronger psychological support systems for students navigating high-stakes competitive exams.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).