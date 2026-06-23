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NEET aspirant from Indore found dead in Narmada river, probe underway

Later in the evening, she also called her family and said that she was at Bhawarkuan Square and would be slightly delayed in reaching home.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
NEET aspirant from Indore found dead in Narmada river, probe underway

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Zee Media Bureau

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