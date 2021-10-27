NEET candidate alleges tampering with OMR sheet, Kerala HC orders probe

New Delhi: A NEET candidate moved the Kerala High Court alleging that her OMR sheet tampered with. The petitioner pointed out several things including mother’s name, signature and thumb impression which she claimed were not original.

Taking note of the allegations, Justice N Nagaresh of Kerala HC ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a probe into the matter.

The court asked NTA to submit the investigation report by November 8.

The petitioner has claimed that her signature on the OMR sheet was manipulated. Advocate Rajit argued that the names of her father and mother were not marked by her. He pointed out that the mother’s name was mentioned as Mini Johna C, while the actual name is Mini John C.

The petitioner raised doubts over the left-hand thumb impression made on the OMR. Further, the roll number of the petitioner in the numerical does not tally with the bubbled portion, he argued.

At the petitioner’s request, the court directed NTA to produce the original OMR of the petitioner.

Live TV