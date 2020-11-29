NEET Counselling 2020: Provisional result declared; Round 2 final result to be released on Nov 30 on mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will on Monday (November 30) declare the NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 seat allotment final result. Candidates who are registered for the second round of counselling will be able to check their results online at mcc.nic.in.

The provisional result for Round 2 of UG Counselling for MBBS/ BDS was released by the Committee on November 28, 2020.

The registration for second round of counselling began on November 20. Candidates were allowed to fill and lock their choices of seats till November 24. After the result is declared, candidates will have to report at their allotted college between November 28 and December 8.

As per the official notice released by the Committee, "Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 01:00 (PM) of 29th Nov. 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final. Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of reporting to the allotted college."

Candidates can check the counselling Round 2 result by following these simple steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official site of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

STEP 3: A new page will open. Key in your login credentials.

STEP 4: Your allotment result would be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Check your seat allotment list and download the page.

STEP 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The allotment letter facility will be available from November 30, 2020. The Committee would start the registration process for the third or mop-up of counselling from December 10 to December 14, 2020. The mop-up counselling result would be announced on December 17, 2020. Candidates can take admission from December 18 to December 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' would go live on December 3 to discuss upcoming competitive exams including JEE 2021, NEET 2021, and various board exams at the webinar. The webinar would take place at 12 noon where students can raise their concerns to the Education Minister on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Live TV