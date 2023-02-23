NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card RELEASED at nbe.edu.in- Direct Link to Download Here

NEET MDS 2023: National Board of Examinations, NBE has released the NEET MDS 2023 Admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the NEET MDS Exam can now download their admit cards and call letters from the official website - nbe.edu.in. On March 1, 2023, the NEET MDS test will be held. The NEET MDS 2023 admit cards were supposed to be released yesterday, February 22, 2023. Candidates, on the other hand, have recently revealed on Twitter that the admit cards have been released today, February 23, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link for NEET MDS

A new page will open, click on the link provided for Application link and then Login

Enter your NEET MDS application number, date of birth and other details asked for

Your NEET MDS Admit Card would be displayed on the dashboard

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates are asked to bring a printout of their admission cards to their respective exam centres. Candidates who do not have their admission cards with them will be denied entry to the exam hall. The NEET MDS Exam will be held on March 1, 2023, according to the official NBE Schedule. Candidates would be admitted to MDS programmes at government colleges across India through the NEET MDS Exam.