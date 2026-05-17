NEET paper leak 2026: CBI raids Maharashtra’s Nanded as probe widens

The dragnet into the NEET paper leak scandal has widened significantly, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launching an extensive, multi-day crackdown across Maharashtra’s Nanded district to dismantle a suspected interstate examination racket.

Detectives executed a grueling eight-hour search and interrogation operation on Saturday at the home of the Kadam family in the Vidyutnagar locality. Investigators suspect the family purchased a leaked copy of the medical entrance test paper for their daughter, allegedly shelling out £4,700 (₹5 lakh) to intermediaries.

The trail led CBI operatives straight to Nanded following the Friday interrogation of a driver linked to a prominent coaching institute in neighbouring Latur.

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A Suspicious Leap In Scores

What drew the federal agency's attention to the Kadams' flat was a glaring discrepancy in the student's academic performance. Sources close to the investigation revealed that while preparing for the highly competitive exam in Nanded, the young woman was consistently averaging dismal scores of between 100 and 120 marks out of 720 in her preparatory mock assessments.

Yet, when the official NEET results were declared, her score miraculously skyrocketed to around 560 marks, a massive red flag that quickly put her family under the CBI radar.

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Expanded Crackdown

The momentum carried into Sunday as a separate CBI team descended upon a commercial office tied to another accused individual, Shubham Khairnar, located within the same district.

Simultaneously, officers raided the Khairnar family residence in Vidyut Nagar, subjecting several relatives to intense questioning regarding their suspected ties to the wider paper-distribution network. Intelligence suggests this family may have also paid a substantial sum to secure the illicit question bank ahead of the national test.

"Officials are currently scrutinising bank records, coaching centre affiliations, and the exact chain of intermediaries who facilitated the breach across various districts and state lines," an official familiar with the matter stated.

The aggressive maneuvers in Nanded are part of a larger, nationwide anti-fraud campaign. The ongoing controversy has sparked intense public fury across India following revelations that multiple question sets were leaked and distributed to select candidates prior to the examination date.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Delhi court grants 14 days' CBI custody to accused Pune teacher Manisha Mandhare

(With IANS inputs)