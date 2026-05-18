NEET paper leak: CBI gets 9-day custody of Sanjay Motegaonkar

In a recent development in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, a Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nine days of police custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who was arrested in Pune. Motegaonkar, who runs the RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, Maharashtra, is alleged to be actively involved in the conspiracy to leak the chemistry question paper before the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta passed the order after the CBI sought 10 days in custody.

While granting the remand, the court observed that the investigation is still in its early and critical stage. The agency needs custody primarily to identify and arrest other accused persons, recover and analyse digital devices, communication records, and trace the financial trail linked to the leak network.

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"The custody of accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar has been sought... subject to his medical examination," the court ordered.

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He is scheduled to be produced before the court again on May 26.

Investigation Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Kaushik produced Motegaonkar in court after his transit remand ended. Senior Public Prosecutors Neetu Singh and V K Pathak represented the CBI.

According to the CBI, Motegaonkar received the chemistry questions and answers on April 23, 2026, well before the exam held on May 3.

The leaked question paper was allegedly found on his mobile phone, and he is said to have shared it with several students. A video has also surfaced in which he is reportedly seen claiming that the questions he provided to students appeared in the actual exam paper. His links with another accused, Prahalad Kulkarni, are also under investigation.

The counsel for Motegaonkar opposed the 10-day custody demand. However, the CBI argued that his custodial interrogation was necessary not only to unearth the larger conspiracy and identify the source of the leak but also to prevent similar offences, trace other accomplices across the country, and gather crucial digital and financial evidence.

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The court noted that the accused appeared to be part of an organised gang that worked well in advance to leak and circulate the NEET-2026 paper.

It referred to findings from SOG Rajasthan’s probe, which indicated that a substantial number of questions in the actual exam had already been leaked and circulated by the accused persons.

(with ANI inputs)