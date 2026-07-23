/NEET paper leak, CJP protest Impact: PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leaks, declares youth welfare a top priority

Amid the ongoing student's protest, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s sit-in at Jantar Mantar and opposition parties pressure during the current Monsoon Session of Parliament over NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the government will establish fast-track courts specifically designed to ensure swift trials and stringent punishment for individuals involved in examination paper leaks.
In a statement shared on social media, the Prime Minister emphasized that safeguarding the interests and future of the nation's youth remains the government's highest priority. He confirmed that he has directed all concerned authorities and officials to immediately execute the necessary steps to implement these fast-track mechanisms, building upon a continuous series of reforms aimed at protecting students.
Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this…
PM Modi also issued a stern warning to those engaging in academic fraud. The Prime Minister stated that individuals attempting to jeopardize the future of young aspirants will face severe consequences and will not be spared.
The announcement comes amid heightened national attention and widespread student agitations concerning competitive examination integrity and paper leak controversies, addressing long-standing demands for expedited legal accountability and stricter punitive measures within the country's education system.
While the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members continue to stage protest at Janatar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, have demanded a discussion on NEET in Parliament. While the government has accepted the proposal for debate on the paper leak, it has shown reluctance when it comes to the resignation of Pradhan.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "We will remain here until Dharmendra Pradhan is removed. As the days pass, the issue is no longer limited to Dharmendra Pradhan. The focus is now shifting towards the Prime Minister. If you listen to the slogans here, you will see that people's anger is increasingly being directed at the Prime Minister as well, over why he is not ready to listen to them. I think the government should understand this because people have now started asking questions directly to the Prime Minister."
On PM Modi's decision to set-up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav asked whether the NEET paper leak was the first in the country. "There should be a white paper on how many leaks have occurred during his tenure. How many people were prosecuted, how many were punished, how many went to jail, how many sentences were awarded, nothing has been done so far," said Yadav.
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