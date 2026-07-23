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NEET paper leak row sparks face-off between NDA and INDIA bloc at Parliament

NEET paper leak protests intensify in Parliament as NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clash at Makar Dwar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
NEET paper leak row sparks face-off between NDA and INDIA bloc at Parliament

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