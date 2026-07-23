/NEET paper leak row sparks face-off between NDA and INDIA bloc at Parliament

The NEET-UG paper leak issue triggered protests inside and outside Parliament on Thursday, with MPs from the NDA and INDIA bloc staging counter-protests at Makar Dwar. The situation turned tense as both sides raised slogans against each other. As the situation heated up, Parliament security personnel intervened and formed a human chain to prevent direct confrontation.
During the face-off between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs inside the Parliament premises, tensions escalated when CPI(M) MP John Brittas was seen pulling a poster from BJP leader Arun Singh. MPs from both sides stood face-to-face, exchanging slogans.
This comes as supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continue their 34-day protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike in support of the same cause entered its 26th day. They are demanding a transparent, high-level investigation into the leak and strict accountability for those responsible.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the controversy on X and announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. He said those who try to harm the future of the country’s youth will not be spared.
“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. I have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he said.
The Central Government, which had earlier been reluctant, announced that it is ready for a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak issue and accused the Congress of avoiding debate.
BJP MP Sambit Patra said there must be an in-depth discussion on the issue of exam paper leaks and stringent laws must be enacted. However, he claimed that the Congress does not want a debate in Parliament and only wants to play politics.
“The Congress Party flees from discussing the issues that actually need debate... A single consensus emerged, that there must be an in-depth discussion on the issue of exam paper leaks, and stringent laws must be enacted on the floor of the House so that the recurring paper leaks and the hardships faced by examinees over the years can be effectively contained. But the Congress does not want a debate in Parliament; it only wants to play politics,” he said.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also accused the Congress of blocking the debate.
“Today, we BJP and NDA MPs stood outside Parliament to demand that a debate on NEET and the education system take place inside the House, a debate the Congress is attempting to block,” he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM Modi over his decision to set up fast-track courts. He accused the Prime Minister of harming the future of India’s youth, destroying the education system, and protecting those responsible. He demanded that PM Modi sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and apologise to the students.
“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the Prime Minister, saying he announced the fast-track courts because he was shaken by the student protests.
“The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak, and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded. This morning, he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori... the list goes on and on,” he said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.