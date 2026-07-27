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  • /NEET paper leak protest: Tej Pratap Yadav booked in attempt to murder case, faces 10-year jail risk

NEET paper leak protest: Tej Pratap Yadav booked in attempt to murder case, faces 10-year jail risk

The Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief was arrested on Saturday (July 25) evening and sent to Beur Central Jail on Sunday (July 26) after a magistrate ordered judicial custody.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:39 AM IST
NEET paper leak protest: Tej Pratap Yadav booked in attempt to murder case, faces 10-year jail risk
Image Credit: Tej Pratap Yadav being taken into police custody from a shopping mall in Patna. (Photo: Screen grab/Viral video)

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